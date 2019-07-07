Coast Guard rescues 8 fishermen from mid-sea off Odisha coast

Paradip: A group of eight fishermen who were stranded in the sea on board a fishing vessel for the past 16 days were rescued by an Indian Coast Guard ship.

According to sources, the fishermen were stranded in the middle of the sea since June 21 onboard a distressed fishing vessel off Odisha coast due to inclement weather and rough sea conditions.

The Coast Guard team noticed the fishing boat and brought it to safety at Paradip coast. All the fishermen are safe, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

In yet another #Sea #Air coordinated #SAR amidst inclement weather & rough sea conditions @IndiaCoastGuard ship saved precious lives of 08 fishermen stranded at sea since 21st June onboard a distressed #FishingVessel off #Odisha coast.Boat towed to safety at #Paradip @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/HHSl8HdrNs — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 7, 2019



