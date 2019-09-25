Coast guard officer from Odisha receives ‘Tatrakshak’ Gallantry Medal

Bhubaneswar: Coast Guard Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anwar Khan from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar has been conferred the prestigious Coast Guard Gallantry Medal ‘Tatrakshak’ on Tuesday at Chennai.

DIG Anwar Khan received the gallantry medal from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his selfless act of rescuing 13 persons from the wrath of cyclone ‘Roanu’ while he was commanding coast guard ship ‘Varad’ on May 18, 2016.

At present, Khan is commanding the pollution control vessel of the Eastern Sea Board, ‘Samudra Paheredar’ at Visakhapatnam. DIG, Khan is a former student of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, the 1997-batch Indian coast guard officer has been decorated with DGICG, COMCG and CINCAN commendation for his acts of bravery in rescue and apprehension during his illustrious 23 years of service to the nation.