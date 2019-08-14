Coast Guard asks stranded Malaysian ship to ensure no oil leakage

Puri: The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday asked the owner of the Malaysian cargo ship, stranded at Rajhans near Chilika Lake since a week, to ensure that there is no oil leakage from the ship.

The Coast Guard also apprised the state government that the stranded cargo ship has a huge stock of about 30,000 litres of diesel, 1000 litres of lube oil and 200 litres of hydraulic oil, and a possible oil leak could pose threat to the eco-sensitive coastal zone off Chilika lake and Odisha coast.

“You are hereby warned under section 356(J) 1(B) of the Indian Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 to ensure all necessary measures are undertaken to prevent any leakage of oil from Tug JIN HWA 32 causing oil pollution in the area,” the Coast Guard wrote in the letter to the company which owns the vessel.

“Hence, you are advised to undertake above action on priority either through a local agent or any other professional salvor. Non compliance of the same will entail this Headquarters to take action under section 356 (K) of part XI of Indian Merchant Shipping Act, 1958,” the letter further read.

The Malaysian cargo ship with seven Malaysians, 2 Filipinos and one Indian on board, was en route to Vishakhapatnam port to pick up new cargo after unloading its shipment in Bangladesh when it got caught in a storm in the Bay of Bengal and drifted towards Odisha coast on the night of August 7.