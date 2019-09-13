Coal production projects expedited in State: Chief Secy Asit Tripathy

Bhubaneswar: The coal production projects being carried out in the state have been expedited. This was known from a high-level review meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan here today.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed the project development organisations to heartily consider the problems and suggestions of the locals and families displaced during the establishment of the projects.

As many as 11 projects were reviewed in the meeting today via video conferencing; wherein, the district Collectors, SPs, and other officials read out the present status of the projects at their respective areas. The projects which were reviewed today are- 2nd and 3rd coal block at Talabira, Manoharpur coal block, Deepside Manoharpur coal block, Utkal-D, Naini, Mandakini-B, Baitarani West, Brahmani, Kundanali and Sarpal coal block.

Key issues pertaining to environmental clearance, compensation to displaced, establishment of rehabilitation colony, re-plantation of trees, and mutation of acquired land were discussed in the meeting. The Chief Secretary also set the deadlines for completion of the projects in different phases. Sumanta Chaudhuri, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, further directed the officials concerned and the stakeholders to expedite the works accordingly, in order to increase coal production.

Present in the meeting were Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Steel and Mines department Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Sharma, Forest and Environment Principal Secretary Dr Mona Sharma, Ministry of Coal Joint Secretary Ashish Upadhyay, Idco CMD Sanjay Kumar Singh, Home Department Principal Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, Energy Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Bishnupada Sethi and other senior officials from the state and central government including stakeholder of coal blocks.