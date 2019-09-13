Coal India donates Rs 50.31 crore for restoring power infra in Odisha

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Coal India
0

Bhubaneswar: The Coal India Limited (CIL) on Friday donated Rs 50.31 crore to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the reconstruction of power transmission lines damaged by cyclone Fani.

Coal Secretary Sumanta Chaudhuri and Coal India Ltd Chairman Anil Kumar Jha handed over the cheque of Rs 50.31 crore to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here today.

Related Posts

Mayfair Gopalpur celebrates Onam festival in traditional way

Coal production projects expedited in State: Chief Secy Asit…

Five additional centres for driving licence in Bhubaneswar,…

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and MCL CMD BN Shukla were also present.

Patnaik thanked the Coal India Limited for the donation. In a letter, the CM wrote, “In these difficult times when cyclone FANI has struck Odisha, more than 14,000 villages in 11 districts and one crore people have been affected. The loss of public property has also been immense.”

“The people of Odisha have shown tremendous resilience in the face of this challenge. The task to rebuild our state is a shared responsibility. Your contribution towards this rebuilding process is acknowledged with deep gratitude,” the CM added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Mayfair Gopalpur celebrates Onam festival in traditional way

Coal production projects expedited in State: Chief Secy Asit…

Five additional centres for driving licence in Bhubaneswar,…

1 of 5,286