Coal crisis at NTPC’s Kaniha plant due to strike at MCL’s Mines

Bhubaneswar: The coal supply to NTPC Talcher Kaniha from Kaniha Open Cast Project (KOCP) has been stopped since August 18 due to strike by villagers.

It is well known that NTPC Talcher Kaniha generation was severally hit due to the recent crisis at Bharatpur Mine from 23.07.2019 and stoppage of MCL, Talcher Coal Field for almost two weeks.

NTPC-Kaniha was severely affected leading to the shutdown of four Units and generated about 600 MW with two remaining Units relying on left out yard stock and railway coal receipts.

After the strike was called off from Talcher Coal Mines on 07.08.2019, the station started getting coal from Lingaraj Mines and Kaniha OCP and the situation improved partially. Still, the station is running in critical condition, as there is no buildup of coal in the stockyard.

However, due to the ongoing strike at Kaniha OCP coal availability situation has been severely affected and may lead to the progressive shutdown of units, which will affect the power super supply to various states including Odisha.