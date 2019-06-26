CMRF receives 4 contributions today amounting to Rs 10 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Coming forward to help the state government in relief and restoration of cyclone-affected areas of Odisha, different organisations and people contributed towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Today, Bank Of India contributed a whopping Rs 6.61 crore for rebuilding Odisha. The Managing Director & CEO of Bank Of India, Dinabandhu Mohapatra, and other senior officials met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state Secretariat here and presented a cheque bearing Rs 6.61 crore, drawn in favour of CMRF, Odisha.

Similarly, General Manager (Eastern) of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Amlan Mukherjee presented a cheque bearing Rs 2.5 crores towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Angul district administration contributed Rs 43,24,711 lakh towards the CMRF for relief and restoration of Cyclone FANI-affected areas, while former MLA of Chilika, Raghunath Sahu contributed Rs 1.2 lakh.

A total of four donations amounting to Rs 9,55,44, 711 crore has been received towards the CMRF, Odisha on Wednesday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also thanked the contributing people and the organisations for coming forward to help Odisha during the time of need.

CM @Naveen_Odisha thanked all donors to CMRF for joining the cause of rebuilding #Odisha after #CycloneFani left a trail of destruction. He urged all to join hands to heal lives affected by cyclone.



