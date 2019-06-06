CMRF receives 26 contributions today amounting to Rs 1.62 Cr
Bhubaneswar: Coming forward to help the state government in relief and restoration of cyclone-affected areas of Odisha, different organisations and people contributed towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).
Today, Oriental Insurance contributed a whopping Rs 1 crore for rebuilding Odisha. The Chief Managing Director of Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state Secretariat here and presented a cheque bearing Rs One crore, drawn in favour of for CMRF, Odisha.
Here is the detail of other contribution made towards the CMRF today:
- Nabarangpur district administration– Rs 34,34,062
- ANM worker Under national health Mission–Rs 2 lakh
- Saudi-based Utkalika and Roja– Rs 6.70 lakh
- Surjyakhetra Foundation, Bhubaneswar– Rs 1 lakh
- Nigeria-based Odia Samaj– Rs5 lakh
- Badamba Block Education and Teachers– Rs 1.50 lakh
- Cuttack-based Ruchi Masala and Ruchi Foundation– Rs 3 lakh
- Retired Forest Employees’ Association– Rs 1 lakh
- Sanskruti O Sankruti & Cine Cricket Association (Odisha Sachetan Nagarik Manch)– Rs 1 lakh
- Meera Parida– Rs 25,000
- Maa Tarini Eastcon– Rs 51,000
- Bhubaneswar lions club– Rs 70,000
- Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan (Odisha Unit)– Rs 20,000
- Satyajit Mishra– Rs 10,000
- Bhubaneswar-based Ratnakar Mahila Samiti– Rs 20,000
- Nayapalli Metro City Apartment– Rs 35,000
- Former Corporator of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Chiranjaya Sahoo– Rs 71,000
- Satyabadi Construction Private Limited– rs 10,000
- Satyabadi Automobile– Rs 10,000
- Dayamani Oldage Home– Rs 61,000
- Former MP Pramila Bahidar– Rs 51,000
- Sweety Sahoo– Rs 10,000
A total of 26 donations amounting to 1 crore 61 lakh 54 thousand and sixty-two rupees has been received towards the CMRF, Odisha.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also thanked the contributing people and the organisations for coming forward to help Odisha during the time of need.
Also Read: CMRF receives 23 contributions today amounting to Rs 13.46 Cr