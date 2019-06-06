CMRF receives 26 contributions today amounting to Rs 1.62 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Coming forward to help the state government in relief and restoration of cyclone-affected areas of Odisha, different organisations and people contributed towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Today, Oriental Insurance contributed a whopping Rs 1 crore for rebuilding Odisha. The Chief Managing Director of Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state Secretariat here and presented a cheque bearing Rs One crore, drawn in favour of for CMRF, Odisha.

Here is the detail of other contribution made towards the CMRF today:

Nabarangpur district administration– Rs 34,34,062

ANM worker Under national health Mission–Rs 2 lakh

Saudi-based Utkalika and Roja– Rs 6.70 lakh

Surjyakhetra Foundation, Bhubaneswar– Rs 1 lakh

Nigeria-based Odia Samaj– Rs5 lakh

Badamba Block Education and Teachers– Rs 1.50 lakh

Cuttack-based Ruchi Masala and Ruchi Foundation– Rs 3 lakh

Retired Forest Employees’ Association– Rs 1 lakh

Sanskruti O Sankruti & Cine Cricket Association (Odisha Sachetan Nagarik Manch)– Rs 1 lakh

Meera Parida– Rs 25,000

Maa Tarini Eastcon– Rs 51,000

Bhubaneswar lions club– Rs 70,000

Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan (Odisha Unit)– Rs 20,000

Satyajit Mishra– Rs 10,000

Bhubaneswar-based Ratnakar Mahila Samiti– Rs 20,000

Nayapalli Metro City Apartment– Rs 35,000

Former Corporator of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Chiranjaya Sahoo– Rs 71,000

Satyabadi Construction Private Limited– rs 10,000

Satyabadi Automobile– Rs 10,000

Dayamani Oldage Home– Rs 61,000

Former MP Pramila Bahidar– Rs 51,000

Sweety Sahoo– Rs 10,000

A total of 26 donations amounting to 1 crore 61 lakh 54 thousand and sixty-two rupees has been received towards the CMRF, Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also thanked the contributing people and the organisations for coming forward to help Odisha during the time of need.

