CMRF receives 10 contributions today amounting to Rs 77 lakh

Bhubaneswar: Coming forward to help the state government in relief and restoration of cyclone-affected areas of Odisha, different organisations and people contributed towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Today, Mitrabhanu Chowdhury on behalf of Earnst & Young, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state secretariat here and present a cheque bearing Rs 50 lakh. Similarly, the employees of the State Vigilance Department contributed Rs 14,35,580 towards FANI aid. Vigilance Director Debashis Panigrahi and other senior officials also met the Odisha CM and presented the donation cheque.

Here is the list of others who contributed towards the CMRF today:

Om Valley School, Titlagarh– Rs 5 lakh

BSNL Pensioners Welfare Association– Rs 2 lakh

Bhubaneswar Rotary Club– Rs 1.5 lakh

Anshuman Mohapatra, a Bangalore-based Industrialist and founder of Visionator– Rs 1 lakh

Odisha Tourism Department’s Cultural Council– Rs 1 lakh

All Odisha Primary Teachers Association– Rs 1 lakh

APICOL employees– Rs 49,069

Ashok Das, India’s Ambassador to Brazil– Rs 31,824

A total of 10 donations amounting to Rs 94, 66,473 crores has been received towards the CMRF, Odisha on Wednesday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also thanked the contributing people and the organisations for coming forward to help Odisha during the time of need.