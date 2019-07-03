CMRF receives 10 contributions today amounting to Rs 77 lakh

Bhubaneswar: Coming forward to help the state government in relief and restoration of cyclone-affected areas of Odisha, different organisations and people contributed towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).
Today, Mitrabhanu Chowdhury on behalf of Earnst & Young, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state secretariat here and present a cheque bearing Rs 50 lakh. Similarly, the employees of the State Vigilance Department contributed Rs 14,35,580 towards FANI aid. Vigilance Director Debashis Panigrahi and other senior officials also met the Odisha CM and presented the donation cheque.
Here is the list of others who contributed towards the CMRF today:
- Om Valley School, Titlagarh– Rs 5 lakh
- BSNL Pensioners Welfare Association– Rs 2 lakh
- Bhubaneswar Rotary Club– Rs 1.5 lakh
- Anshuman Mohapatra, a Bangalore-based Industrialist and founder of Visionator– Rs 1 lakh
- Odisha Tourism Department’s Cultural Council– Rs 1 lakh
- All Odisha Primary Teachers Association– Rs 1 lakh
- APICOL employees– Rs 49,069
- Ashok Das, India’s Ambassador to Brazil– Rs 31,824
A total of 10 donations amounting to Rs 94, 66,473 crores has been received towards the CMRF, Odisha on Wednesday.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also thanked the contributing people and the organisations for coming forward to help Odisha during the time of need.