CMC Official Locked Up During Polythene Checking Drive In Cuttack’s Nuabazaar

Cuttack: Tension erupted at Nuabazaar Chhak in Cuttack City after locals opposed the officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) during polythene checking drive on Monday.

According to sources, a CMC enforcement team was conducting raid at shops against illegal use of polythenes in the market this afternoon. In the meanwhile, some residents created a ruckus.

Reportedly, the CMC officials seized a truckload of polythene in the area, which eventually fumed the locals and they locked up an official inside a shop here.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the civic body’s officer and begun an investigation into the matter.