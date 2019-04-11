CM Naveen urges first time voters to turn up in large numbers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik today appealed first-time voters to cast their votes in large numbers.

The Odisha CM took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “As #VotingRound1 begins for #LokSabhaElections2019 and #OdishaElections2019, appeal all voters of Berhampur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur & Koraput, especially first time voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to build glorious future for #Odisha and the country.”

“This will help to build a better future for the state and the country,” Patnaik said.

The BJD supremo also asked voters of all the constituencies going to polls today to turn up in large numbers and exercise their franchisee.