CM Naveen shares glimpse of his 19-year-long jouney

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik, who took oath as Odisha Chief Minister for the fifth consecutive time today, shared a glimpse of his journey on his Twitter handle.

Taking to the microblogging site, Patnaik remembered his journey of the past 19 years that has been nostalgic and personal for him. Patnaik said he humbly accepted the responsibility that comes with the faith his 4.5 crore family members have reposed on him while he took the oath of office for the fifth term.

The 45-second long video gave a glimpse of the last four swearing-in ceremonies of the BJD chief and his journey as a Chief Minister in the last 19 years.

It’s a nostalgic and personal journey for me to reminiscence the past 19 years. Today while I take oath of office for the 5th term, I humbly accept the responsibility that comes with the faith my 4.5 crore family members have reposed on me, yet again. pic.twitter.com/kT98RsoF4A — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 29, 2019



Patnaik was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Odisha in a grand ceremony at the IDCO Exhibition Ground here on Wednesday.

Patnaik was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at 10.45 am. Organised outside the Raj Bhawan for the first time, the swearing-in ceremony was attended by over 6000 people including many noted personalities.