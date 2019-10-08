CM Naveen greets people on Vijaya Dashami

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Patnaik took to his microblogging site and posted a Dussehra wish with the caption, “Warm greetings to all on Dussehra. May this celebration of victory of good over evil lead us all on path of truth and justice.”

ପବିତ୍ର ବିଜୟା ଦଶମୀରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ପାପ ବିନାଶିନୀ, ଦୟାମୟୀ ମା’ ଦୂର୍ଗା ସର୍ବ ଦୁଃଖ ହରଣ କରି ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନକୁ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତିରେ ଭରି ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ।

Warm greetings to all on Dussehra. May this celebration of victory of good over evil lead us all on path of truth and justice. pic.twitter.com/XZp4bSAdAm — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 8, 2019

Vijaya Dashami, also known as Dussehra, is one of the major Hindu festivals that is celebrated all across India at the end of Navratri every year. It is observed on the tenth day in the month of Ashwin or Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. The festival is known by different names in various parts of the country and is celebrated in a unique way everywhere.

Besides, the festival, whether it is called Vijayadashami, Dussehra, Ram Navami, or Durga Puja, celebrates the end of evil by the good. Where ever it is celebrated or the manner it is celebrated in, it definitely signifies the establishment of Dharma and the abolishment of Adharma.