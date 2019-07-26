CM felicitates Prafulla Kar with 2nd Sikandar Alam Memorial award

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented the 2nd Sikandar Alam Memorial award to noted Odia musician Prafulla Kar in a ceremony at the Secretariat today.

Patnaik felicitated Kar with an appreciation letter and a shawl. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister paid rich tribute to Sikandar Alam and termed him a precious gem of Odia music industry.

Prior to this award, Kar has won other prestigious awards and honours which include Padma Shree (2015), Jayadeva Award (2004), D. Litt (Utkal University), Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Award (2009), FitFat Bioscope Award (2011), Swarna Sanjibani Award (2008), Balakrishna Das Award (2010), Parampara Award (2012) and Kadambini Award (2012).

He has also won Best Music Director award eight times during 1975-85 and best playback singer award in 1978 by Odisha State Film Awards conferred by the state Culture department.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and Culture Secretary Manoranjan Panigrahi were present during the award ceremony.