Close shave for woman, kids as cylinder explodes in Angul village

Angul: A pregnant woman and her two children had a narrow escape on Saturday afternoon after an LPG gas cylinder exploded at Jokapani village under Palalahada block of the district.

According to sources, Sunari Munda, wife of Bhaskar Munda, along with her two children, was inside her house in the afternoon when the cylinder kept in the kitchen exploded.

Soon the fire from the explosion engulfed the house. The local residents rushed to the house after hearing the screams of the woman and her children and rescued them.

While the woman and her children were rescued unhurt, at least three rooms of their house were reduced to ashes in the fire mishap.