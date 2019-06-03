Close shave for passengers as moving car catches fire

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
car catches fire
64

Sambalpur: Panic gripped Gobinda Talla area under Dhanupalli police limits in Sambalpur district today after a moving car caught fire spontaneously on the road.

Related Posts

Missing bizman’s body found near Burla Mahanadi Power…

Vedanta Jharsuguda certified as ‘Great Place To Work 2019’

Maoist sympathiser arrested in Malkangiri

According to sources, the car driver notice the fire in the bonnet and stopped the vehicle without further delay. Soon after, all the occupants got down from the car immediately.

Later, some locals rushed to the spot and doused the flame. All the occupants of the car are safe. However, it is yet to be ascertained the exact cause of the fire.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.