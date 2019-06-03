Close shave for passengers as moving car catches fire

Sambalpur: Panic gripped Gobinda Talla area under Dhanupalli police limits in Sambalpur district today after a moving car caught fire spontaneously on the road.

According to sources, the car driver notice the fire in the bonnet and stopped the vehicle without further delay. Soon after, all the occupants got down from the car immediately.

Later, some locals rushed to the spot and doused the flame. All the occupants of the car are safe. However, it is yet to be ascertained the exact cause of the fire.