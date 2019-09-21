Climate protests: Millions march worldwide against global warming

New York: Millions of people around the world walked out of their schools and workplaces Friday to demand urgent action on climate change.

They flooded streets in Australia, in India, in the United Kingdom, in the United States, united in their call for the adults in charge to do something to address climate change.

Protesters across continents waved placards and chanted slogans in what could be the biggest ever demonstration over global warming caused by humans.

The day began in the Pacific and Asia and culminated in a massive demonstration in New York.

The demonstrations came ahead of a UN summit next week at the organisation’s headquarters in Manhattan. Activists are demanded greater efforts be made at the meeting to tackle climate change.

In Australia, 350,000 people are thought to have joined protests across the country, with some local authorities encouraging school children and workers to take part.

The country is already suffering from soaring temperatures, and warming seas have contributed to the death of half the Great Barrier Reef off Australia’s north-east coast.

Students in Ghana marched in the capital Accra, saying climate change has sped up coastal erosion which is affecting people on the country’s coast.

People in Thailand and India staged “die-ins”, falling to the ground and feigning death to demand greater government action.

As protests took place in 500 towns and cities across Germany, the country’s coalition government announced a €54bn (£48bn; $60bn) package aimed at cutting greenhouse gases.

And in the UK, hundreds of thousands are believed to have taken part in cities across all four countries.