Cleanliness-cum-plantation drive continues in Deogarh

Deogarh: After achieving the Open Defecation Free (ODF) target, the Deogarh district administration continued the cleanliness-cum-plantation drive across the district today.

The Deogarh administration today continued the cleanliness-cum-plantation drive in the municipality and rural areas in order to achieve a clean, healthy and beautiful district.

The simultaneous drives are being conducted every month on the third week Sunday to keep the environmental surroundings neat and tidy.

Under the direct supervision of Deogarh Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal, the cleanliness-cum-plantation drive was simultaneously conducted in all government & panchayat offices, educational institutions, sports clubs and business establishments.

Scores of locals participated in the noble initiative and cleaned up the roads, temples, educational institutions, grounds and then planted different varieties of saplings in their respective areas.

At least 22 district-level officials have been deployed in here in order to supervise the smooth conduct of the drive.

Notably, the cleanliness-cum-plantation drive was launched on the third Sunday of August (August 18).

The initiative of the Deogarh administration to make the district clean, healthy and beautiful has drawn praise from different spheres.

