Clean Air Plan On Priority Action Agenda Of Odisha Government

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards improving environmental condition and reducing health hazards, Government of Odisha has prioritised clean air action plan.

A high-level brain throbbing exercise to this effect was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary in secretariat conference hall today afternoon wherein suggestive findings were discussed thoroughly.

Considering the suggestions, Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed the Collectors to devise city-specific action strategies keeping in view the local pollution level and steps already initiated. Padhi further directed to intensify the enforcement activities for curtailing the pollution generated by the major polluters.

It was decided in the meeting that Forest & Environment departments would work as nodal department for implementation of the State Clean Air Action Plan. IIT, Bhubaneswar would be taken as technological partner in implementation of the action plan.

Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy directed the concerned departments to segregate the suggestions into short-term, long-term and medium-term action agenda and prepare specific strategies for achieving national standards of air quality, particularly in the identified six cities.

Replying to media query after the meeting, Member Pollution Control Board Debidatta Biswal said that the blueprint of the action plan was prepared under the joint efforts of the Center for Science & Environment (CSE), New Delhi, Forest & Environment department Govt of Odisha and State Pollution Control Board.

The suggestive findings were shared with respective departments and agencies today in the meeting. Since the air pollution level is on rise in some pockets of the State, it needs cogent and coherent effort by different stakeholders.

Discussions in the meeting showed that the main sources of polluting matters: like PM 10 and PM 2.5 are mainly corning from the dust, transport, burnings in residential area, construction and demolition materials, DG sets, brick kilns, industry and different types of waste.