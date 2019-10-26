Classes at Bolangir, Kalahandi universities to commence from June 2020

Education
By pragativadinewsservice
Classes at universities
Bhubaneswar: The classes at the two newly established unitary universities in Bolangir and Kalahandi will commence from June 1 next year.

As per the notifications issued by the Higher Education Department, the academic session of Rajendra University at Bolangir and Kalahandi University will begin from June 1, 2020.

Bhawanipatna Autonomous Government College was accorded unitary university status by the State Government in March after Rajendra University was given unitary university status.

The State Government notified upgrading Bhawanipatna Autonomous College as Kalahandi University by altering the territorial jurisdiction of Sambalpur University under the provisions of Odisha Universities Act.

The colleges located within Kalahandi and Nuapada revenue districts will be disaffiliated from the Sambalpur University and be affiliated to the Kalahandi University at Bhawanipatna under Odisha Universities Act, 1989, with effect from June 2020.

