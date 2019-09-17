Class X student found hanging in hostel bathroom in Koraput

By pragativadinewsservice
Class X student found hanging
Koraput: A Class X student of a residential school in Koraput was found hanging inside the bathroom of the hostel in Parabeda area of Jeypore of Koraput district last night.

The deceased was identified as a student of Shishu Sadan in the district.

According to sources, the warden of the hostel during the dinner time search the student as he did not come to take food last night. After frantic search, the student was found hanging inside the bathroom of the hostel.

She immediately alerted the matter to the higher authorities and rushed the student to the hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. Later, officials of Childline and Child Welfare Committee reached the school for further investigation into the matter.

While the exact cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that student committed suicide, sources added.

