Class-X girl student mowed down by truck in Angul

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
tudent mowed down
0

Angul: A Class-X girl student was mowed down by a speeding truck on Angul-Chendipada road under Town police limits in Angul district today.

The deceased has been identified as Anchal, daughter of Arun Sahoo of Kumand village in this district.

According to sources, Aanchal was on her way home after attending classes in the school when the speeding truck ran over her while she was crossing the road.

Related Posts

Seven hurt after wall collapses in Dhenkanal; locals resort…

Miscreants loot Rs 1.6 lakh from parked scooter in Balasore

Four held for dacoity bid from vehicles in Sonepur

Locals and family members immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital. However, doctors referred her to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to Cuttack, sources said.

On the other hand, locals assaulted the driver of the truck and blocked the Angul-Chendipada road demanding compensation for the family members of the deceased.

Later, the police rescued the truck driver. and deployed adequate police personnel to thwart any further untoward incident, sources added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Seven hurt after wall collapses in Dhenkanal; locals resort…

Miscreants loot Rs 1.6 lakh from parked scooter in Balasore

Four held for dacoity bid from vehicles in Sonepur

1 of 2,497