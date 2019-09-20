Class-X girl student mowed down by truck in Angul

Angul: A Class-X girl student was mowed down by a speeding truck on Angul-Chendipada road under Town police limits in Angul district today.

The deceased has been identified as Anchal, daughter of Arun Sahoo of Kumand village in this district.

According to sources, Aanchal was on her way home after attending classes in the school when the speeding truck ran over her while she was crossing the road.

Locals and family members immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital. However, doctors referred her to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to Cuttack, sources said.

On the other hand, locals assaulted the driver of the truck and blocked the Angul-Chendipada road demanding compensation for the family members of the deceased.

Later, the police rescued the truck driver. and deployed adequate police personnel to thwart any further untoward incident, sources added.