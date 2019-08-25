Class X girl student commits suicide in Ganjam

Ganjam: A 15-year-old Class X girl student allegedly committed suicide at Balipadar village under Buguda police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sasmita Achary of Galisahi in Balipadar village.

According to sources, the minor girl’s mother had scolded her in the afternoon for not having lunch. Later, she went to a room at around 5 pm on the pretext of study.

Sometimes later the girl’s mother went to the room and found her hanging to the ceiling of the house. The girl was rescued and rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

On being informed, police rushed to the hospital and inquired into the matter. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this regard, the police said.