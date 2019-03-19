Class X boy held for recording, sharing woman’s bathing video

By pragativadinewsservice
Telangana: A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly video recording visuals of a woman while she was taking bath in Chatrinaka area of Telangana.

The minor is also accused of sharing the filmed clip with his friends.

According to reports, the minor boy, who is a Class 10 student, had allegedly captured the video of the neighbouring woman while she was taking bath inside her bathroom. He then shared the video clip with his friends.

The woman came to know about the incident after the obscene video went viral on social media. Subsequently, she filed a written complaint with the local police.

She also mentioned that “the boy is a neighbour and after filming the video he shared it with his friends.”

Following his arrest, the minor has been sent to judicial custody and the video has been deleted from the mobile phone, said a police officer.

