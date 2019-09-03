Class VIII girl student molested by teacher in Boudh

Boudh: A Class VIII girl student of a school under Harbhanga police limits in Boudh district was allegedly molested by her teacher on the school premises on Monday.

The matter came to light after the minor girl’s family members lodged a police complaint today.

According to the allegations of the 13-year-old girl, the accused teacher called her and some other girls to distribute prasad during the celebration of Ganesh puja in the school. Finding the minor alone, the accused teacher molested her.

The accused had also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The girl later narrated her ordeal to her family members.

Acting on the complaint of the girl’s family, Harbhanga police registered a case against the school teacher. “The accused is absconding and a manhunt is on to nab him,” the police said.