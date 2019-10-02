Class VII girl student dies in Sundargarh school

Sundargarh: A Class VII girl student died at Sevashram school in Birida Panchayat under Brahmanitarang Police limits of Sundergarh district today.

The deceased student has been identified as Rashmita Kerketa of K. Balang village of the district.

According to sources, Rashmita was in her class on Wednesday afternoon. Suddenly she fell on the floor and became unconscious. Immediately, teachers of the school rushed her to Birikera hospital where she was pronounced’brought dead’ by the doctors.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem. It is suspected that the minor girl has died due to electrocution or lightning strike as no mark of injury has been seen in her body, sources said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain actual cause of the minor girl’s death, the police said