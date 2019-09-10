Class VII girl found pregnant in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: In yet another shameful incident, a 12-year-old girl was found to be pregnant in Papadahandi area of Nabarangpur district.

The family members of the minor girl, studying in Class VII of Tikarapala school, learnt about her pregnancy 15 days back and lodged a complaint with Papadahandi police.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused, identified as Rajiv Majhi.

According to sources, the girl used to go to school alone. Taking the opportunity of her aloneness, the accused, who hails from Ghusurabeda village, befriended with her.

The accused sexually exploited the girl repeatedly on the false promise of marriage. After learning about her pregnancy, the girl’s family barred her from going to school.

The accused has been arrested. He will be forwarded to court tomorrow, Papadahandi inspector in charge said.