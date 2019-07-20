Class V girl student attempts to commit suicide

Malkangiri: A class V girl student of a residential school in Malkangiri district allegedly attempted to commit suicide after consuming sleeping pills on Saturday.

The incident has been reported from Kalimela Sevashram in the district.

According to sources, the matter came to light after the inmates of the victim found her in an unconscious state and alerted the same to the hostel authorities. The girl was immediately rescued and rushed to the district headquarters hospital.

While the exact reason behind the student’s attempt to commit suicide is still unclear, the District Welfare Officer (DWO) has ordered a probe into the incident.