Class-IX girl student raped, impregnated by cook in Koraput residential school

Koraput: A class-IX girl student of a residential school in Dasmantpur block of Koraput district was allegedly raped and impregnated by the cook of the hostel.

Reportedly, the school authorities have sent the victim back to her house after the matter came to light today, sources said.

According to reports, Koraput collector has directed the District Welfare Officer to probe the matter. However, no police complaint has been lodged in this regard.

“An investigation has been initiated into the incident and stern action will be taken after the probe,” said DWO Madhusmita Mohapatra.