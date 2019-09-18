Class IX girl student killed after being hit by speeding tanker

Jagatsinghpur: A class IX girl student was killed after being hit by a speeding tanker near Pankapala under Kujang police limits in Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Purnima Behera of Badapal village.

According to sources, Purnima was returning from her tuition classes on her bicycle this morning when she was hit by a speeding fuel tanker.

The minor fell on the road and came under the wheels of the truck. As a result, she died on the spot.

The speeding tanker also rammed into a motorbike injuring two persons critically. They were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Following the incident, locals detained the driver of the vehicle along with three others and staged a protest demanding immediate compensation for the family of the deceased.

Later, the irate locals also blocked Cuttack-Paradip road by burning tyres.

On intimation, Police reached the spot and is trying to pacify the locals till the last report came in.