Class IX boy jumps into Koel river in Rourkela, search underway

Rourkela: A Class IX boy of a private English medium school here went missing after jumping into the Koel river from Jharipani bridge in Rourkela of Sudargarh district today.

The missing minor boy has been identified as a resident of Koel Nagar area in Rourkela City and a student of the MGM English Medium School at Jagda.

According to sources, the minor boy jumped off Jhiripani bridge over the Koel River today afternoon. A bicycle and a school bag belonging to the student found abandoned on the bridge.

On being informed, police along with fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing student.

The police who is yet to ascertain the actual cause behind the drastic step of the schoolboy, the cops have launched a probe into the incident.

The search operation to trace the minor boy was underway till the last report came in.