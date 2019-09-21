Class IV girl student critical after being thrashed by cook in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: While the state government has made schools punishment-free zones, a minor girl student was critically injured after being allegedly thrashed by the cook of a primary school here.

The incident has been reported from Nandahandi Primary School in Nabarangpur district.

According to report, a Class IV girl student identified as Dulari Mahji, daughter of Bhimasen Majhi of Nisinahandi village under Nandahandi block, was injured after being beaten up by the school’s girl’s hostel cook identified as Bidu Pujari.

Though the reason behind beating the minor girl is yet to be ascertained, it was learned that Dulari fell unconscious after being severely thrashed by Pujari over some issue. Following this, a teacher Guru Amanatya initially took her to a private clinic in the locality.

However, she was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital by her family members after her health condition deteriorated.

On the other hand, the minor’s brother Brundaban Majhi told media persons that they will file a complaint at the local police station against the accused cook.