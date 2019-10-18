Class-II student thrashed by lady teacher in city, video goes viral

Bhubaneswar: A class-III girl student was allegedly thrashed by a lady teacher in a government school at Kalpana area in the city.

The matter came to light after a video purportedly showing the teacher allegedly thrashing the student went viral.

According to sources, the teacher has mercilessly beaten the girl following which she has sustained critical injuries on her cheeks and thighs.

Parents of the girl alleged that, when they asked the teacher about the issue, she insulted and misbehaved with them.

Meanwhile, any comments from the lady teacher could not be obtained in the matter.

