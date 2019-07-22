Class II boy kidnapped from school in Balasore

Balasore: A Class II boy student was allegedly kidnapped from in front of his school at Kharasahapur village under Bahanaga block of Balasore district on Monday.

The abducted boy has been identified as Subhankar Mohalik(7), son of Suryakanta Mohalik.

According to eyewitnesses, three unidentified women kidnapped the boy after holding a lady teacher at knifepoint. After getting information, family members of the boy lodged an FIR at the local police station.

Acting on the complaint, the police have started an investigation into the matter.