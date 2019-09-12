Class-I Student Found Locked In Balasore School; Headmistress Suspended

Balasore: After reports surfaced that a Class -I student was found locked inside Mahavir Nodal School premises in Matha Sahi of Balasore district yesterday, the headmistress of the school was suspended today after a probe was ordered.

The S&ME department has directed Balasore District Education Officer (DEO) to conduct a detailed probe on the circumstances for which the minor boy was kept locked inside the school premises alone after school hours.

In compliance of the direction, a team led by Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) reached the school and interrogated the school staffs including the headmistress.

In the latest development, Mahavir Nodal School’s headmistress, Shanti Pratima Mohapatra, has been placed under suspension by the Block Education Officer (BEO) after a detailed probe in this regard.

On Wednesday a Class-I student of Mahavir Nodal School was found locked inside the school premises. The matter came to fore after locals heard the child crying near the school gate and informed the matter to school authorities. Later, the peon opened the lock and the child was released.

Sources said, the boy had gone to attend nature’s call, by the time he returned to the class no one was present. Later, he found the school gate was closed. Finding no options he started crying.

However, responding to the allegations headmistress of the school stated that, “It is a daily affair. Every day we keep students locked up till parents reach to pick them up.”

“I and the school staff including the peon were aware that the boy was locked inside the school premises,” she added.

On the other hand, the father of the student said that “When I reached there after being informed about the incident by a local street vendor and asked the peon, he misbehaved with me.”