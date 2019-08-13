Class duration of 3 major subjects increased to 1.5 hours: Odisha Edu Min

Bhubaneswar: In a yet another significant move, the Odisha School & Mass Education department (S&ME) has decided to increase the class duration of three major subjects from 45 minutes to 1.5 hours.

This was announced by S&ME Minister Samir Ranjan Das at the Lok Seva Bhawan (formerly Odisha Secretariat) here on Tuesday.

Briefing media persons, the Education Minister informed that classroom teaching duration of English, Mathematics and Science subjects have been increased to 90 minutes, instead of 45 minutes, from this academic session after taking note of poor exam results by school students in the three major subjects.

The duration of class duration for other subjects will be of 45 minutes, as usual, the S&ME minister said and added that a directive has been sent to the heads of all schools to prepare routine.

Further talking about efforts to improve English education, the S&ME Minister informed that a blueprint has been prepared by his dept to focus on imparting good quality English education to students from the primary level.

Das said, “The project will be implemented from this year on a pilot basis at a selected school in each district. Later, the project will be implemented at block and lower levels from the next academic year.”