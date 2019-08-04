Class 12 boy commits suicide over poor academic results

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a Class 12 boy committed suicide after shooting self by his father’s licensed revolver in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Sources said the 12-year-old, Anshuman, was slapped and rebuked by his father Yogendra Singh Sengaor for getting poor marks in the examination.

Local people, however, found Anshuman’s blood-splattered body in the bushes near his house with a revolver placed next to him. On being informed, police along with forensic experts reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Preliminary probe revealed that the boy was under depression and took the extreme step to end life. Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.

 

