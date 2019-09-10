Clash over hefty traffic penalties in Bhubaneswar: 9 more arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested nine more persons for their involvement in a clash with police while protesting the enforcement of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 at Raj Mahal Square here on Saturday.

According to sources, the arrested persons are booked under several charges including section 307 (attempt to murder), and 147 (rioting) along with sections 148, 283, 332, 336, 337, 353, 506, 294, 379, 149 of the IPC.

Earlier, police had arrested four people for being involved in the protest, added sources.

Protesting strict enforcement of the new MV Act and issuance of huge challans for the violation, hundreds of commuters had gathered at the Rajmahal square and gheraoed police personnel.

The incident disrupted the traffic movement for nearly two hours on the busy road. Failing to pacify the crowd, the police personnel resorted to lathi charge in order to disperse the mob creating ruckus on the busy road.

