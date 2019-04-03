Clarify Omar Abdullah stand on separate PM for J&K: Amit Shah

Dehradun: BJP chief Amit Shah has asked Congress to clarify Omar Abdullah’s demand of a separate PM for Jammu and Kashmir as raised by its electoral ally.

The National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah had earlier advocated for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah on Wednesday asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on the issue raised by his electoral ally.

He asserted that his party, whether in power or in opposition, would never let such let such a demand get fulfilled.

Shah said at a rally in Uttarkashi that Omar Abdullah has been saying that there should be a separate prime minister in Jammu and Kashmir. His associates are shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and Congress is silent.

The NC leader on Monday said that his party would not allow any attacks on Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and would seek restoration of terms of accession of the state.