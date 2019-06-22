CJI writes to PM to increase number of judges to clear backlog

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has written letters to Prime Minister to increase number of judges for resolving backlog of 43 lakh cases in courts.

According to reports, Gogoi has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in two constitutional amendments for such purpose.

The two constitutional amendments must be made to sufficiently increase the strength of apex court judges from the present number of 31 and extending the retirement age of the High Court judges from 62 to 65 years.

The CJI has also urged the Prime Minister for bringing in the old tradition of tenure appointments of retired High Court and Supreme Court judges, under Articles 128 and 224A of the Constitution respectively.

According to reports, nearly 58,669 cases are still pending in the Supreme Court which attained its full strength of 31 judges recently. Gogoi in his letter said that there were 26 cases pending for 25 years, 100 cases for 20 years, 593 cases for 15 years and 4,977 cases for 10 years.

He said shortage of judges made it difficult for the CJI to constitute the necessary number of five-judge constitution benches to hear cases which involve significant questions of law or interpretation of constitutional provisions.