Civil services aspirant found hanging in Koraput

Koraput: A 26-year-old girl, aspiring to be a civil servant, found hanging in her house in Koraput district this afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Puspita Jena.

Sources said Puspita was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Koraput town. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

A letter has been seized from the spot. She might have taken the extreme step due to frustration after not getting a job, said a police official.

Reportedly, Puspita had passed civil engineering in 2014 and was also preparing for civil services examination in Hyderabad.

The body was seized and sent to a Koraput DHH for post-mortem. While the exact cause behind the death of the girl is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a case of a suicide.