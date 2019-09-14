Civil services aspirant found hanging in Koraput

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
found hanging
18

Koraput: A 26-year-old girl, aspiring to be a civil servant, found hanging in her house in Koraput district this afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Puspita Jena.

Sources said Puspita was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Koraput town. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Related Posts

Youth shot at during group clash in Balasore, critical

Ship arrives in Chilika to salvage stranded Jin Hwa 32 cargo…

Arrested man flees from Sambalpur DHH, nabbed by cops again

A letter has been seized from the spot. She might have taken the extreme step due to frustration after not getting a job, said a police official.

Reportedly, Puspita had passed civil engineering in 2014 and was also preparing for civil services examination in Hyderabad.

The body was seized and sent to a Koraput DHH for post-mortem. While the exact cause behind the death of the girl is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a case of a suicide.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Youth shot at during group clash in Balasore, critical

Ship arrives in Chilika to salvage stranded Jin Hwa 32 cargo…

Arrested man flees from Sambalpur DHH, nabbed by cops again

1 of 2,426