Civil service final results out: IIT Bombay student Kanishak Kataria tops

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the final results of Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2018 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 759 candidates have cleared the examinations. Kanishak Kataria (Roll No. 1133664) has topped the Examination. He qualified the examination with Mathematics as his optional subject. He has graduated with B. Tech (Computer Science& Engineering) degree from IIT, Bombay.

Akshit Jain and Junaid Ahmad secured the second and third position respectively.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh (Roll No. 0404032) is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall Fifth rank. She has graduated with B.E. (Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal.

Anya Das, who has secured 60th rank in the all India level, is the topper from Odisha. Similarly, Soumya Ranjan Rout of Odisha secured 118th rank in the examination.

A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services. The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women.

Notably, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 was conducted on 3rd June, 2018 in which 4,93,972 candidates had appeared.

A total of 10,468 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in Sep-Oct, 2018. A total of 1994 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in Feb -Mar, 2019.

