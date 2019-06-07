Civic body to train sanitation workers on solid waste management

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will impart training to 3,100 safai karmachari (sanitation workers) on solid waste management.

Sweeping staff including those deployed by the three private sanitation agencies working in 57 wards and BMC’s own workers in 10 wards will be included under the training programme.

According to sources, the training programme has been planned to ensure proper implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rule-2016.

Today, the civic body organised a training programme for officials, community organisers and zonal officials including members from Biju Yuva Bahini at the Conference Hall on the Solid Waste Management Rule-2016.

The programme was organised following a directive from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on imparting the training among all the staff especially the grassroots level workers.

Last week the Housing and Urban Development Department has imparted a training on all the urban local bodies of the State so that they would implement the NGT order to all staff including the sweepers and `jamadars’ for better implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rule-2016.

Senior officials also urged the community organisers, ward officers and zonal community organisers to report to the “Swachha Bhubaneswar Abhijan Cell’’ and the officials associated with the solid waste management so that better collection of garbage from door-to-door and from the transit points would be implemented properly.

75 Kg Of Polythene Seized On Day One

The two enforcement squads of BMC on the Day 1 of their enforcement activities checked and seized polyethylene amounting to 75 kg from Rajmahal area, Unit I Market, Master Canteen Square, Rupali Square, Gopabandhu Square, CRP Square, Fire Station Square areas. The seized polythene was finally deposited in a room at Yatri Nivas on Cuttack Road.

In view of implementation of plastic/polythene enforcement within the area of BMC two enforcement squads were constituted by the civic body yesterday comprising officials of the State Pollution Control Board, Commissionerate Police, Forest Department and BMC. The two enforcement squads also did pre-ban announcements on Thursday. The squads were assisted by policemen/women during the raids.