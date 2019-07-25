Civic bodies start “I am Brahmapur” campaign for city’s development

Brahmapur: BeMC in association with BeDA is starting “I am Brahmapur” campaign while it has been seen that civil societies in the city are extending their hand and taking up various initiatives.

To further these initiatives, it has been resolved that all sustainable initiatives will be given support and taken further by Brahmapur Municipal Corporation & Brahmapur Development Authority. This will work on “my city my responsibility” concept.

“I AM BRAHMAPUR” promotes the city feeling residents individually and together make the city. Each action for the development of the city, however small, can make a difference.

Notable initiatives by citizen forums and contributory steps by BeDA & BeMC.

Team Clean City: An initiative to stop defacement of property by removing illegal posters has been taken up by a team lead by city journalists, and is supported by the public. Till today, they have taken 18 rounds of poster removal.

BeMC has issued notices to all cinema Hall owners to remove the posters and has formed a special squad to identify the instances. A fine will be imposed on all violators and the same amount will be used to carry out beautification of the spot through wall painting, it was learnt.

Berhampur Sabuja Bahini: This organisation has been engaged in the protection of the environment through both planting trees and saving trees. They have till now relocated more than 100 trees and have saved and planted even more. BeMC and BeDA have decided to plant 2000 trees each, to support the initiative. Trees with a height of 6-12 Teets will be planted by September.

Robinhood Army: This group has been engaged in the distribution of excess food cooked during ceremonies and ensuring zero wastage. BeMC has recently linked this group with Aahaar centres, and they are distributing the unsold food in these centres to the needy.

It has been further decided to promote other citizen-based initiatives to bring about the transformation of the city.