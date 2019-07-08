Civic authorities clear unauthorised encroachment from govt land

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Team on Monday removed an unauthorised encroachment from government land near DAV Public School, Pokhariput in the city.

The enforcement team comprised officers and staff of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), General Administration Department (GAD) and Commissionerate Police.

The joint team proceeded to the spot for eviction in Pokhariput under Airport Police Station at about 11.00 am and the process continued till late hours in the afternoon.

The requisition for the joint CEMC programme was given by GAD vide letter No.33239/CA, dated November 13, last year. During the eviction drive one RCC house near about 1,500 square feet (consisting four-bed rooms) and four asbestos shed structure, were demolished in spite of strong opposition by the encroachers. The above land was allotted to DAV Public School, Pokhariput and in a previous eviction drive the land was made encroachment free except the unauthorised structure.

The above encroachment was made by one Sri Raghunath Jena, Secretary Nikhil Utkal Homeopathic Dispensary Association. In compliance to the order dated April 4, 2019 passed by Honourable High Court, Odisha in WP(C ) No. 5221/2019 and speaking order dated June 26, 2019 passed by the Special Secretary, GAD & Public Grievance, Govt of Odisha, the above eviction was carried out.

During the eviction work two excavators (one from BMC and one from BDA) were engaged.

Among others, BDA Enforcement Officer-II Pramod Ku. Patro, Liaison Officer Subhransu Sekhar Mohanty, Additional Land Officer GAD Bhabani Prasad Mishra, Revenue Supervisor, GAD Amiya Kumar Das, ACP Amaresh Panda, IIC Airport Police Station Umakanta Pradhan were present. One platoon APR force and one section lady police were present at site to maintain law and order during the eviction drive. Enforcement squads No. 1,3 and 4 (BDA), South West Zone Squad of BMC and field staff of GAD participated.