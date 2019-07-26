City school pays tributes to martyrs on Kargil Diwas

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Kargil Vijay Diwas
10

Bhubaneswar: Students and staff of BJEM School in the city on Friday paid rich tributes to the martyrs on the occasion of 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Related Posts

CM felicitates Prafulla Kar with 2nd Sikandar Alam Memorial…

National Seminar on Tribal Society & Literature…

EOSS fever grips Bhubaneswar’s Westside

The event was attended by the Principal Sandhya Jena, Vice Principal Pallabi Mohapatra and other staff of the school. The students presented a heart riveting bullet showcasing the patriotic spirit best exemplified by the soldiers of the nation.

The students of Scout and Guides and the cadets of three wings of NCC (Army, Air & Navy) paid respectful homage to the war soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the motherland.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.