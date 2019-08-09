City School observes investiture ceremony

Bhubaneswar: DAV Public School, Pokhariput organised investiture ceremony of the newly formed student’s cabinet for the Academic year 2019-20 in Bhubaneswar today.

The investiture ceremony was held to felicitate the newly-elected office-bearers of the students’ representative body and pass the mantle of responsibility and accountability over to them.

The student representatives pledged to uphold their duties and values of the school by Dr. Sujata Sahu, Principal DAV Public School Pokhariput. Rashmita Biswal and Archana Mishra were elected as School leader and Assistant School Leader respectively.

Sudhansu Sarangi, Director, SCRB, Bhubaneswar in his address highlighted the importance of technology in today’s era citing examples of Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence.

On the occasion, prizes were given to various winners of the houses and clubs of the school.

