City school celebrates Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, a wide range of activities were organised in DAV Public School at Kalinga Nagar in the city.

In order to materialise Gandhiji’s dream of a clean and green India, the Principal of the school, Bipin Kumar Sahoo administered the Green Pledge to the gathering. The other dignitary present on the occasion includes the Chairman of the school, Sarat Chandra Misra.

The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 115th birth anniversary our 2nd Prime Minster Lal Bahadur Shastri was observed in the premises of the school. A wide range of activities was organised in and outside the school premises to pay tribute to Bapu- the epitome of peace and non-violence as the nation commemorates his 150th birth anniversary.

Besides, a ‘Prabhat Pheree’ was organised from the school campus to SUM Hospital square in which more than 500 students including the Scout and Guide, NCC and JRC wing of the school went around the peripheral areas giving slogans of unity and patriotism highlighting Gandhiji’s philosophy.