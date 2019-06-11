City plans way forward under Bhubaneswar Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Investment and Facilitation Cell today organised a consultation workshop on the key findings of the body at the BMC Conference Hall.

As part of the Smart Urban Development in Indian Cities (SmUDI), six cities were short-listed and Bhubaneswar was one, but the Temple City with the best project proposal under the Smart City Mission has created a niche among others for its sports, education and tourism potentials and its progress graph is on the rising trend.

The cities under SmUDI are Chandigarh, Indore, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, and Amaravati, but Bhubaneswar has become the first city in the country to have a City-wide Economic Model at par with the City GDP Concept adopted in cities under European Union and other Western nations.

The programme, at an advanced stage, will have Bhubaneswar City Economic Strategy with better and sustainable urban governance and investment plan in Smart City Infrastructure.

Citing the Global Best Practices from cities like London, Birmingham, Jacksonville (Florida), Durban, experts also called for interventions for Bhubaneswar and progress so far. In fact, BMC had constituted the Bhubaneswar Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell and notified it on 25th February 2019. The Cell aims to guide, assist and handhold investors during various phases of business life cycle; actualizing the investments on the ground; and implementing the city economic development strategy.

As the next step in operationalizing the Bhubaneswar Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell, the consultation workshop was organised today with key officials from BMC, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, Directorate of Town Planning, Odisha Water Supply and Sanitation Board and Public Health Engineering Organisation. The delegates were invited to deliberate on the current and potential investment scenario in the city.

BMC Additional Commissioner Ananya Das chaired the workshop, which focused on sharing information regarding the processes to be adopted and the benefits of the Cell in improving the Ease of Doing Business in the city and make Bhubaneswar an attractive investment destination in the world.

The workshop culminated with the decision to formulate a City Economic Development Strategy for Bhubaneswar that includes a multiyear collective vision and action plan, aimed at reaching improved urban governance and management, increased economic growth and employment, and sustained poverty reduction. The event was organised by BMC, Government of UK and Deloitte.