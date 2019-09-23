Citrus fruits consumption may increase melanoma risk

By pragativadinewsservice
Citrus fruits
Bhubaneswar: Frequent consumption of citrus fruits may increase the risk of melanoma, a type of skin cancer, says a study.

Researchers have found that melanoma risk was 36 per cent higher in people who consumed citrus fruit or juice at least 1.6 times daily compared to those who consumed them less than twice per week.

Besides, the consumption of grapefruit and oranges was not associated with an increased risk for any other non-skin cancers.

“While our findings suggest that people who consume large amounts of whole grapefruit or orange juice may be at increased risk for melanoma, we need much more research before any concrete recommendations can be made,” said lead study author Shaowei Wu, a postdoctoral research fellow at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Moreover, the researchers pointed out that the apparent link between melanoma and citrus fruit consumption may be due to high levels of substances called furocoumarins found in citrus fruits.

 

